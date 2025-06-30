News
what's the budget?
Songs
Len Continues To Build Hype Around "goldenboy" with "what's the budget?"
Len's unique take on the UK rap subgenre has earned him some buzz and it's got fans interested in his next project.
By
Zachary Horvath
18 mins ago