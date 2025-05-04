Fimiguerrero & Reekz MB Ooze Swagger On "Tartan"

Fimiguerrero, along with artists like Lancey Foux and Len, have dropped some underground heaters in the UK and "Tartan" is another hit.

Fimiguerrero has been helping lead the way when it comes to the more obscure hip-hop out of the UK. Hailing from Newham, East London, he and his brethren, Len and Lancey Foux, have brought about some truly nasty production and grimy lyricism. Soon though, Fimiguerrero is going to be bringing his vision on a grander scale with a new album.

Per the rapper, he's going to be dropping a new album sometime this year called lost city. It's a title that's remained in limbo for a couple of years. But after getting through some other releases such as New World Order and IMMIGRANT, he seems prepared to unleash it. "LOST CITY 2025," Fimi tweeted back in January.

He seems to be backing up his words too with this new cut "Tartan" featuring Reekz MB, but also with a handful of other tracks. "Designer," "my bad bro," and "It's Cool," are other potential additions. "Tartan," for those who are wondering, is a reference to the Scottish fabric that's used in kilts and is made by weaving it together to create unique patterns.

It represents family heritage, clan loyalty, and of course, being Scottish through and through. That's why Fimiguerrero's grill has the "Tartan" pattern on it. There are some lines in the track such as, "Come 300 up like a spartan (Gang)," that tie into that familial aspect.

But this song is also a flexing banger about celebrating your wins and bringing the squad up with you along the way. Spin Fimi and Reekz MB's slick cut below.

Fimiguerrero & Reekz MB "Tartan"

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm way more than a artist
I'll bust the pack and then half it (Bow)
I'm a baller, I just kick with her (Kick)
Then I flip her off and then pass it (Golazo)
I'm a sick f*ck, can't mask it
More champagne, yeah, thank you for askin'

