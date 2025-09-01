The U.K. alternative hip-hop scene just gained another statement piece with Len’s latest EP, Make Britain S3xy Again. The three-track project,, spotlighting the underground innovator’s continued push against convention.

The release surfaced quietly, with minimal mainstream rollout, yet its presence was immediately cemented on platforms like Album of the Year, confirming its official release status. Fans who tapped in early discovered Make Britain S3xy Again through standout cuts “eurostep,” “wassap?,” and “sun’s out,” the latter featuring rising artist Zerrydl.

For Len, the project extends an evolving catalog defined by experimentation and sharp-edged lyricism. Previous releases like METHMUZIK, Vol. 2 and Goldenboy positioned him as a fearless architect of sound, blending distorted textures with raw emotional cadence. This latest drop leans into that lineage while keeping the offering compact and intentional.

The titles alone—playful, current, and rooted in internet-era energy—hint at the EP’s cheeky yet deliberate tone. “Sun’s Out,” with its collaborative energy, underscores Len’s ability to stretch his palette by pairing with new voices, creating layered dynamics that keep listeners guessing.

At just three songs, the project feels more like a concentrated burst than a full statement. That brevity may be part of the point, signaling either a thematic snapshot or a precursor to larger work on the horizon. With no formal reviews yet, the EP’s SoundCloud-first release strategy positions it as an organic offering meant to spread through community-driven discovery rather than industry machinery.

What’s clear is that Len isn’t slowing down. Make Britain S3xy Again is small in scale but rich in intent, further cementing his reputation as one of the UK’s most boundary-pushing voices in alternative hip-hop.

Make Britain S3xy Again - Len

Official Tracklist