Len Spotlights The U.K. Underground With New Quick-Tape "Make Britain S3xy Again"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 14 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
images (3) images (3)
Established Len is a Stockwell-based rapper known for blending genres like Afrobeats, trap, and dark aesthetics.

The U.K. alternative hip-hop scene just gained another statement piece with Len’s latest EP, Make Britain S3xy Again. The three-track project,, spotlighting the underground innovator’s continued push against convention.

The release surfaced quietly, with minimal mainstream rollout, yet its presence was immediately cemented on platforms like Album of the Year, confirming its official release status. Fans who tapped in early discovered Make Britain S3xy Again through standout cuts “eurostep,” “wassap?,” and “sun’s out,” the latter featuring rising artist Zerrydl.

For Len, the project extends an evolving catalog defined by experimentation and sharp-edged lyricism. Previous releases like METHMUZIK, Vol. 2 and Goldenboy positioned him as a fearless architect of sound, blending distorted textures with raw emotional cadence. This latest drop leans into that lineage while keeping the offering compact and intentional.

The titles alone—playful, current, and rooted in internet-era energy—hint at the EP’s cheeky yet deliberate tone. “Sun’s Out,” with its collaborative energy, underscores Len’s ability to stretch his palette by pairing with new voices, creating layered dynamics that keep listeners guessing.

At just three songs, the project feels more like a concentrated burst than a full statement. That brevity may be part of the point, signaling either a thematic snapshot or a precursor to larger work on the horizon. With no formal reviews yet, the EP’s SoundCloud-first release strategy positions it as an organic offering meant to spread through community-driven discovery rather than industry machinery.

What’s clear is that Len isn’t slowing down. Make Britain S3xy Again is small in scale but rich in intent, further cementing his reputation as one of the UK’s most boundary-pushing voices in alternative hip-hop.

MORE: Key Glock Unloads 10 New Tracks For "Glockaveli" Deluxe Edition "All Eyez On Key"

Make Britain S3xy Again - Len

Official Tracklist

  1. eurostep
  2. Wassap?
  3. sun’s out Ft. Zerrydl

MORE:Ice Spice Sparks Hilarious Reactions After Throwing It Back On Kehlani

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 73.4K
News slowthai Drops Debut Album "Nothing Great About Britain" ft. Skepta, Mura Masa & More 2.7K
News Big K.R.I.T. Talks "King Of The South" & Top 5 Rappers On Ebro In The Morning 268
Roger Kisby/Getty Images Music Mario Speaks On Being A Player, "Shadow Work," & Crying During Sex 2.6K
Comments 0