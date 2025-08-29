Key Glock Unloads 10 New Tracks For "Glockaveli" Deluxe Edition "All Eyez On Key"

Key Glock dropped the excellent "Glockaveli" earlier this year and has now delivered ten great new tracks on the deluxe edition.

If, for whatever reason, Glock was not on your radar as someone to watch before this banner 2025, he should be now. He's displayed the potential to get to the point he's currently at for years, and at this point, it feels as if he's not done yet. Listen to Glockaveli: All Eyez On Key below.

The 10 new tracks here are welcome additions to the Key Glock canon as well, as many of them are on a similar level to the original album fans received. Sometimes, these "deluxe" albums that add enough tracks for them to stand as their own release leave fans disappointed, but that will not be the case here. Sample-heavy, pristine Memphis beats and hard bars about money, women, and the streets is exactly what Glock does. "South Memphis Patriot" and "Can't Feel My Face" are standouts in this regard.

Key Glock continues the recurring 2Pac homages with the title and cover art. Glockaveli is, of course, a tribute to 2Pac's Makaveli persona. All Eyez On Key comes with a reference to All Eyez On Me's title and a direct reference to the cover. Though, Glock swaps out the Death Row Records chain for a standard cross.

In May, Key Glock dropped Glockaveli, his major label debut album after joining the Republic Records roster. The original album is great, and the extended edition, subtitled The Don, ranked very highly on our midyear list. But, that is not where Glock chose to stop, as he had been heavily teasing the existence of a deluxe album on social media. On Friday, he delivered, dropping 10 new tracks on Glockaveli: All Eyez On Key.

