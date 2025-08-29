Key Glock Unloads 10 New Tracks For "Glockaveli" Deluxe Edition "All Eyez On Key"

In May, Key Glock dropped Glockaveli, his major label debut album after joining the Republic Records roster. The original album is great, and the extended edition, subtitled The Don, ranked very highly on our midyear list. But, that is not where Glock chose to stop, as he had been heavily teasing the existence of a deluxe album on social media. On Friday, he delivered, dropping 10 new tracks on Glockaveli: All Eyez On Key.
Key Glock continues the recurring 2Pac homages with the title and cover art. Glockaveli is, of course, a tribute to 2Pac's Makaveli persona. All Eyez On Key comes with a reference to All Eyez On Me's title and a direct reference to the cover. Though, Glock swaps out the Death Row Records chain for a standard cross.
The 10 new tracks here are welcome additions to the Key Glock canon as well, as many of them are on a similar level to the original album fans received. Sometimes, these "deluxe" albums that add enough tracks for them to stand as their own release leave fans disappointed, but that will not be the case here. Sample-heavy, pristine Memphis beats and hard bars about money, women, and the streets is exactly what Glock does. "South Memphis Patriot" and "Can't Feel My Face" are standouts in this regard.
If, for whatever reason, Glock was not on your radar as someone to watch before this banner 2025, he should be now. He's displayed the potential to get to the point he's currently at for years, and at this point, it feels as if he's not done yet. Listen to Glockaveli: All Eyez On Key below.
Key Glock - Glockaveli: All Eyez On Key
Glockaveli: All Eyez On Key tracklist:
- Set In Stone
- South Memphis Patriot
- Fashion Killa
- Bottega Bag
- Daddy's Little Girl
- Can't Feel My Face
- Fabo
- Trust Myself
- Red Shirt
- Fell In Luv
- She Ready
- No Sweat
- Blue Devil
- 3AM in ToKEYo
- Glockaveli
- Made A Way
- Cream Soda
- Sunny Dayz
- Money Habits
- The Grinch
- All Dogs Go To Heaven
- World Is Ourz
- Badu
- Watch Da Throne
- I’m Getting It
- Papercutz
- Again
- Don Dada
- Kill My Vibe
- Going Hard
- Hallelujah