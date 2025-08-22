Key Glock Scathingly Reacts To Young Dolph's Alleged Murderer's Not Guilty Verdict

Key Glock Reacts Young Dolph Murder Not Guilty Verdict Hip Hop News
Memphis Rapper Key Glock poses for a photo with Memphis residents during the 3rd annual Thanksgiving turkey and winter apparel pack giveaway at the Pine Hill Community Center in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Key Glock Young Dolph Giveaway. © Ariel Cobbert, The Commercial Appeal , Memphis Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Hernandez Govan was accused of allegedly masterminding Young Dolph's murder, and Dolph's collaborator Key Glock wanted a conviction.

Young Dolph's murder in 2021 shook the world of Memphis hip-hop and beyond, extending from close collaborators like Key Glock to faraway fans. While his legacy and memory will forever resonate and ring out, many supporters and admirers expressed mixed feelings when it comes to the latest verdict in his murder case.

For those unaware, Hernandez Govan was accused of being the mastermind behind Dolph's death, and a jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder charges this week. DJ Akademiks reports that Key Glock, a close friend of Young Dolph's, recently took to his Twitter page to react to this development. "my city failed but what's new #LL [dolphin emoji]," he wrote in a seemingly since-deleted post, so take it with a grain of salt.

Justin Johnson already received a life sentence for his role in the murder, and Jermarcus Johnson pled guilty as accessory. Cornelius Smith also faces accusations of carrying out the hit, and he awaits his fate.

Many fans and other close colleagues and loved ones blasted this verdict on social media, with divisive calls for justice and distrust in the system. However, only a court of law can come to these conclusions.

Young Dolph's Fiancée Mia Jaye Touchingly Celebrates What Would've Been His 40th Birthday

Young Dolph & Hernandez Govan

"Thank you to the jury for getting this right and getting my life back," Hernadez Govan expressed after the Young Dolph verdict. "I knew in my heart I was innocent. Without God, I don’t even think I would have made it this far. I’m just happy to be free."

"It’s kind of hard to explain the feeling of getting your life back just from 12 people," he told reporters outside of the Memphis courthouse. "I’m just blessed, and I’m just ready to see my son... It feels great. It just feels like I’ve been born again. I get a chance to restart my life and do some positive things."

We will see if any other updates in the Young Dolph case change this outcome or push it forward in other ways. There are still a lot of questions about the alleged co-conspirators. But no matter the legal outcome, there are still fruitful and impactful ways to honor the late Memphis icon. Glock and many others will continue to put in work.

Key Glock & "Love Island" Star JaNa Craig's Lovey Interview Sparks Intense Dating Rumors

