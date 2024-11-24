Young Dolph Murder: Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Being An Accessory

BYCaroline Fisher371 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2021 ONE Musicfest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 09: Rapper Young Dolph performs onstage during 2021 ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on October 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
27-year-old Jermarcus Johnson has learned his fate.

It's been just over three years since the tragic and untimely death of Tennessee rapper, Young Dolph. Two men, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Justin Johnson, have since been charged with alleged murder. On Friday (November 22), a third man appeared in court over his alleged involvement in the shooting.

27-year-old Jermarcus Johnson, Justin Johnson's half-brother, is accused of helping Justin and Smith Jr. communicate via cell phone while they were allegedly on the run from authorities. In June of 2023, Jermarcus pleaded guilty to three counts of serving as an accessory following the fatal attack. According to The Associated Press, he's now been handed a sentence by Shelby County Judge Jennifer Mitchell.

Read More: Young Dolph's Convicted Killer Gets New Sentence That Worsens His Situation

Jermarcus Johnson Sentenced To Six-Year Diversionary Program

Jermarcus Johnson, who is accused of aiding in the hide out and escape of Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith after they shot rapper Young Dolph, answers a question from Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman on the stand at the Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, June 9, 2023. Chris Day / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

She sentenced him to a six-year diversionary program. It includes job training, drug testing, community service, and refraining from owning a gun. If he completes the program successfully, his record could be cleared, per the outlet. Jermarcus was able to avoid jail time in this case, but the same can't be said for Justin.

In September, Justin was sentenced to life in prison for alleged first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and felon in possession of a firearm. Last month, his team filed a motion requesting a retrial. "The verdict regarding the offenses of conviction was contrary to the weight and sufficiency of the evidence, and the evidence was insufficient to lead any rational trier of fact to conclude that Mr. Johnson was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," his lawyer Luke Evans argued. At the beginning of this month, Judge Mitchell added 35 more years to his sentence.

Read More: Young Dolph's Convicted Killer Seeks New Trial Over "Insufficient" Evidence

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...