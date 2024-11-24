Young Dolph Murder: Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Being An Accessory

It's been just over three years since the tragic and untimely death of Tennessee rapper, Young Dolph. Two men, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Justin Johnson, have since been charged with alleged murder. On Friday (November 22), a third man appeared in court over his alleged involvement in the shooting.
27-year-old Jermarcus Johnson, Justin Johnson's half-brother, is accused of helping Justin and Smith Jr. communicate via cell phone while they were allegedly on the run from authorities. In June of 2023, Jermarcus pleaded guilty to three counts of serving as an accessory following the fatal attack. According to The Associated Press, he's now been handed a sentence by Shelby County Judge Jennifer Mitchell.
Jermarcus Johnson Sentenced To Six-Year Diversionary Program
She sentenced him to a six-year diversionary program. It includes job training, drug testing, community service, and refraining from owning a gun. If he completes the program successfully, his record could be cleared, per the outlet. Jermarcus was able to avoid jail time in this case, but the same can't be said for Justin.
In September, Justin was sentenced to life in prison for alleged first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and felon in possession of a firearm. Last month, his team filed a motion requesting a retrial. "The verdict regarding the offenses of conviction was contrary to the weight and sufficiency of the evidence, and the evidence was insufficient to lead any rational trier of fact to conclude that Mr. Johnson was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," his lawyer Luke Evans argued. At the beginning of this month, Judge Mitchell added 35 more years to his sentence.