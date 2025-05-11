Key Glock feels quite satisfied with his killer new album Glockaveli, and he has a lot of material in the vault which could be next up. However, there is one part of his unreleased catalog he is reluctant to put out there, and that's his now posthumous material with his mentor Young Dolph.

Per Complex, the Memphis MC spoke about his late collaborator during an appearance on the Funky Friday podcast with Cam Newton. He asked Glock about a potential collab album with Dolph or more collaborative tracks in the future, and he revealed it's not in his current plans.

"I want to do another collab tape, of course," Key Glock explained concerning Young Dolph. "But it’s like, I’m not going to be as happy. I’m going to be more in the past. It really don't feel the same. Fans don’t understand, nobody will understand it. [...] I’m going to put so much work and thought into making sure it’s what he would have wanted. It would put a big hole in me, and I ain’t tryna do that right now."

In another moment of the interview, he also spoke on his grieving process as a whole. "I really don’t tap into my losses, my loved ones, too much. I like to deal with that on my own."

Key Glock Album Sales

For those unaware, Key Glock and Young Dolph's collaborative history has two full-lengths to its name. 2019's Dum and Dummer eventually received a Gold certification from the RIAA and a sequel two years later. Sadly, this was the same year in which Dolph passed away due to a shooting in Memphis.

We will see if more posthumous collaborations emerge at some point, such as Dolph's feature on the "Let's Go" remix. But for now, it seems like Glock wants to keep a respectful distance and not jump to any difficult positions or emotions.

Meanwhile, Key Glock's new album Glockaveli and its deluxe are seeing a lot of success. The LP is projected to sell about 33K units in its first week and debut in the Billboard 200 albums chart's top ten, which is great to see.