Two members of Key Glock's entourage, Joshua Crutcher and Dion Michaels, were taken into custody over the weekend.

Over the weekend, Key Glock graced the stage at Governors Ball in New York City, but not before his crew ran into some unexpected trouble.

According to AllHipHop, two members of the rapper’s entourage were taken into custody after getting flagged by security on their way into the VIP area of the festival. Allegedly, security caught them with loaded firearms and switchblades.

31-year-old Joshua Crutcher allegedly had a loaded Glock 23 tucked into his waistband. 22-year-old Dion Michaels allegedly had a Glock 43x in his car. Allegedly, officers also discovered extra ammunition. As a result, both men are now reportedly facing various felony charges for alleged illegal weapon possession. 

Michaels was released on his own recognizance the day after the incident. He’s scheduled to appear in court on August 13. Crutcher was held on $10K cash bail or $30K bond, and is scheduled to return to court on June 13. 

Key Glock has not publicly addressed the incident.

Key Glock Tour
Key Glock: GLOCKAVELI Tour - Atlanta, GA
Rapper Key Glock performs during Key Glock: GLOCKAVELI Tour - Atlanta, GA at Coca-Cola Roxy on May 31, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The mishap happened in the middle of the performer’s “Glockaveli” tour, which he kicked off last month. So far, he’s performed in multiple cities like Austin, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Baltimore, among others. In the coming weeks, he’s expected to visit Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more.

The tour is in support of his fourth studio album Glockaveli, which he unleashed in May. During an appearance on the Funky Friday podcast with Cam Newton following the release, he opened up about a part of his unreleased catalog that he's hesitant to tap into.

This is his material with the late Young Dolph, who was fatally shot in 2021. "I want to do another collab tape, of course," he explained. "But it’s like, I’m not going to be as happy. I’m going to be more in the past. It really don't feel the same."

