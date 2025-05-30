Key Glock Wants The Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef Talk To End

Key Glock wants hip-hop to move on from the 2024 Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef that continues to be one of the biggest topics in rap.

The Memphis rap star, currently on tour, took the time to ask social media how much longer the culture going to talk about the beef. "How long yall gonna drag this Drake and Kendrick Lamar sh*t??" tweeted Glockevli.

Fans would answer the Glock with mixed response. Bay Area radio DJ Big Von calls Key Glock's tweet "attention-grabbing." "Someboy wants attention," commented Von on Instagram with crying-face laughing emojis.

A fan brought up the ongoing feud between 50 Cent and Ja Rule to answer the rapper. They commented, "I mean it’s been 21 years since the Ja Rule and 50 beef and they’re still dragging it.. so forever Lol."

After the history lesson, a fan claimed that the only person still discussing the beef was Glock. They comment in The Shade Room post, "Nobody is talkin about it but you fam…"

Key Glock Word On The Streets

Other comments would defend Drake and Kendrick Lamar equally. See the comments below:

One fan commented, "Thats kendricks only big win. it will last forever," while another wrote, "I'll never stop loving Drake."

"When kendrick stops preforming it to keep trying to convince people he’s the winner," commented a X user.

Another followed with "Euphoria," "“Headshot of the year You better walk around like Daft Punk”……"

Key Glock’s asking for peace, or at least a pivot. The rap world don’t need to keep choosing sides. Let the songs speak. Let the music win. Because at the end of the day, it’s about bars, not beef.