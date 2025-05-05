Key Glock is making up for lost time so to speak with a surprise extended version of Glockaveli. Per a press release, it's essentially a way to pay back his thanks for the reception of his major label debut. For those wondering, it's still out through Paper Route Empire, but it's distributed by Republic/UMG.
Not only do the fans' reviews of the record online speak volumes to how great the project is, but the numbers solidify that. At the time of writing, Key Glock is number one on Apple Music across all genres. Because of that, the Memphis powerhouse has decided to add three bonus cuts via Glockaveli: The Don.
The original tracklist sequencing remains, meaning the new offerings are tacked on at the end. Tracks 19, 20, and 21 are "Money Habits," "Going Hard," and "All Dogs Go To Heaven." Typically, getting an extended addition of an album so soon after the initial release is a red flag.
But Mr. Glock has a great track record when it comes to deluxe LPs. All you have to do is visit the alternate version of Glockoma 2 back in 2023. A big reason why that succeeded is because of the cohesiveness of tracks like "Sucker Free," "Let's Go," "Penny," and more sonically.
They captured the blues and the dirty south vibe of the original set and Glockaveli: The Don does the same. What's interesting though is that it sounds like Glizock isn't done adding to this record. On his Instagram post announcing the bonus edition he clarifies that this is "#NotTheDeluxe😬." So, stay tuned, but also give the new cuts a spin on Spotify and Apple Music below for now.
Key Glock Glockaveli: The Don
Glockaveli: The Don Tracklist:
- Hallelujah
- Glockaveli
- Blue Devil
- Made A Way
- Watch Da Throne
- Badu
- She Ready
- No Sweat
- The Grinch
- Sunny Dayz
- Papercutz
- Kill My Vibe
- I'm Getting It
- Again
- Cream Soda
- Don Dada
- World Is Ourz
- 3AM in ToKEYo
- Money Habits (Bonus)
- Going Hard (Bonus)
- All Dogs Go To Heaven (Bonus)
Read More: Hottest Rap Albums & Songs Of March 2025