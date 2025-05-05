Key Glock finally delivered his anticipated album this weekend after a handful of delays and he's thanking his fans for the patience and love.

They captured the blues and the dirty south vibe of the original set and Glockaveli: The Don does the same. What's interesting though is that it sounds like Glizock isn't done adding to this record. On his Instagram post announcing the bonus edition he clarifies that this is "#NotTheDeluxe😬." So, stay tuned, but also give the new cuts a spin on Spotify and Apple Music below for now.

Not only do the fans' reviews of the record online speak volumes to how great the project is, but the numbers solidify that. At the time of writing, Key Glock is number one on Apple Music across all genres. Because of that, the Memphis powerhouse has decided to add three bonus cuts via Glockaveli: The Don.

