Key Glock Saves His Best For Major Label Debut "Glockaveli"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 350 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
1.90.3-H46632U7CNSKGQ35ASWJQ4FFZQ.0.1-71.90.3-H46632U7CNSKGQ35ASWJQ4FFZQ.0.1-7
Key Glock signed with Republic Records at the beginning of 2025. He joins Post Malone, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne.

Key Glock’s Glockaveli, his first under Republic Records, takes a deeper phase in the Memphis rapper’s creative development.

The title, a pointed nod to Tupac Shakur’s Makaveli persona, reveals Glock’s reverence not only for the late icon’s influence on hip-hop but also for his political acuity and uncompromising presence. That homage extends beyond the name—Glockaveli carries a weight that’s both personal and defiant, steeped in the Southern street aesthetic Glock has long embraced.

The album remains grounded in Memphis tradition, with sinister synths, thunderous 808s, and hypnotic trap percussion forming the sonic backbone. Yet there's a clear shift in tone. Where previous records leaned heavily on bravado, Glockaveli adds a reflective edge.

Early singles like “3AM in ToKEYo” and “No Sweat” teased that duality—both tracks weaving brash declarations with quieter admissions, as if Glock were mapping his path between grief, ambition, and survival.

A body of work that reaffirmed Glock’s presence in a post-Dolph era of Memphis rap. Without relying on features or flashy hooks, he delivers raw verses with surgical precision, pairing street sermon with poetic tension. Glockaveli doesn’t just continue Key Glock’s legacy—it elevates it.

It is a project rooted in loyalty, loss, and lyrical defiance. In a genre obsessed with immediacy, Glock remains patient, focused, and increasingly self-aware. With this album, he doesn't just honor the past—he insists on shaping the future.

More: Key Glock Is Greedier Than "The Grinch" On Latest Offering From "Glockaveli"

Glockaveli - Key Glock

Official Tracklist

  1. Hallelujah

2. Glockaveli

3. Blue Devil

4. Made A Way

5. Watch Da Throne

6. Badu

7. She Ready

8. No Sweat

9. The Grinch

10. Sunny Dayz

11. Papercutz

12. Kill My Vibe

13. I'm Getting It

14. Again

15. Cream Soda

16. Don Dada

17. World Is Ourz

18. 3AM in ToKEYo

More: Key Glock Drops His Major Label Debut Single, "No Sweat"

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
key-glock Songs Key Glock Is Greedier Than "The Grinch" On Latest Offering From "Glockaveli" 1379
key glock Songs Key Glock Inches One Step Closer To The "Glockaveli" Era With Confident Banger "3AM in ToKEYo" 1441
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.6K
News Key Glock Needs No Help On New Album "Yellow Tape 2" 6.6K