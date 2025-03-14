Key Glock Drops His Major Label Debut Single, "No Sweat"

Memphis rapper Key Glock recently signed with Republic Records, a major step in his career after finding some success as an independent act. The signing comes as he's also confirmed his next album, Glockaveli, is set for release some time this year. The lead single, "No Sweat," dropped on Friday, and it's a banger. Key Glock has found the sound that works for him, and continues to excel in that lane.

As mentioned before, Key Glock's latest single is hard. The beat, which is produced by longtime collaborator King Wonka, has some thumping bass and a haunting vocal sample. He's one of the artists pushing the sound of Memphis hip-hop forward, and he sounds as comfortable as ever on the beat. His flow is effortless, and he talks the talk on the track's lone verse. Key Glock rhymes about his new record deal, the diamonds in his chain, and gives a general middle finger to his haters and opps alike. It's what one goes to Key Glock's music for, and he delivers yet again. Glockaveli does not have an official release date, but considering this single and the album's cover art already being revealed, the wait presumably won't be much longer. Give "No Sweat" a listen below.

Key Glock - "No Sweat"

