Jay Rock Detained By LAPD After Trying To Flee During Traffic Stop

Jay Rock found himself in hot water on Thursday night. The rapper was detailed by LAPD after a routine traffic stop turned into something more severe. The reason Jay Rock was stopped has yet to be revealed by the LAPD, but NBC 7 claims the rapper tried to flee his vehicle after being pulled over. NBC 7 claimed the incident took place at 6 pm PST. To make matters even more severe, a firearm was found in the car being operated the TDE superstar.

Jay Rock, born Johnny Reed McKinzie, reportedly tried to evade the LAPD when he was not given a specific cause for his traffic stop. Rock has made his opinion of the police and police brutality crystal clear in his music. The rapper partnered up with fellow Angelino Anderson .Paak for the protest song "Lockdown" back in 2020. The song criticized the institution of law enforcement and the death of one George Floyd, in particular. "Turn on your tube, dawg, look how they do us," he spit. "Knee on our necks, bullets in backs, stimulus checks. Strictly for Blacks? History repeating."

Jay Rock Charges

Jay Rock is no stranger to criminal entanglements. The rapper was arrested as the prime suspect in a Watts neighborhood shooting in 2009. Footage of the rapper being handcuffed, while onlookers yell at LAPD's arresting officers, made the rounds online. Jay Rock was cleared as a suspect, but he was still detained by LAPD on multiple outstanding warrants. AllHipHop reported that the rapper was eventually bailed out in time to make make good on concert dates he had planned in Utah. Rock has managed to largely steer clear of drama in the decade plus since his arrest.