Key Glock Is Greedier Than "The Grinch" On Latest Offering From "Glockaveli"

Key Glock (aka Mr. Glock) is back with probably his last teaser from his upcoming album, Glockaveli. There was belief that it was going to be out everywhere on February 12. However, for whatever reason, things needed to be tweaked still.
The Young Dolph protege posted to his Instagram on March 13 with an update for his fans. "PLAY TIME OVER 😈😇 #May2," he said alongside the Makaveli-inspired album cover. Perhaps his new deal with Republic Records had something to do with that.
However, we know its coming soon, so all is well now. So far, Key Glock has provided us with some quality singles in "3AM in ToKEYo" and "No Sweat." Both have given us nods to his past work, particularly Glockoma 2, thanks to their murderous tones.
"The Grinch," Key Glock's newest cut, follows that pattern a bit too. However, this one pulls from that blues sampling bag. It features a dizzying swirl of trumpets and strings in the beat, something that he's incorporated so well throughout his career.
Adding to the personality of the track is Glizock's selfishness (similar to the fictional Dr. Seuss villain) and taking what he feels is rightfully his. "I been runnin' wild since a jit / Grandma never raised a bitch (Uh-uh) / Jumped off the porch, picked up a stick / Fourteen, turned into the Grinch (Let's go)." See what Glock's got to offer with "The Grinch" below.
Key Glock "The Grinch"
Quotable Lyrics:
When I'm hustlin', I don't show no slack
This money got me turnt to the max (Yeah, let's go, let's go)
Ayy, turn down for what?
That wire just came in today, it's up
If you know, you know, I don't give no f*ck
I don't squash no beef and I don't make up (The f*ck?)