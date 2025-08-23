Hernandez Govan Goes Off On YouTuber For Painting Him As Organizer Of Young Dolph Murder After Acquittal

Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Hernandez Govan speaks to the media after he was found not guilty on all charges regarding his possible role in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph at 201 Poplar in Memphis, Tenn., on August 21, 2025. © Chris Day/Commercial Appeal/USA Today Network via Pool / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Hernandez Govan, who was alleged as the mastermind behind the murder of Young Dolph, was acquitted of all charges earlier this week.

The not guilty verdict of one of Young Dolph's alleged killers, Hernandez Govan, was a controversial decision in the eyes of many. Mainly because he was accused of being the brains behind the hit on the Memphis rap legend.

Key Glock, who holds his mentor and family member near and dear, was incredibly upset with the result. "My city failed but what's new #LL [dolphin emoji]," he wrote in a seemingly now deleted post on X. Govan was incredibly thankful for the court's decision, expressing gratitude inside and outside the courthouse.

"Thank you to the jury for getting this right and getting my life back. I knew in my heart I was innocent. Without God, I don’t even think I would have made it this far. I’m just happy to be free."

Govan then told reporters, "It’s kind of hard to explain the feeling of getting your life back just from 12 people. I’m just blessed, and I’m just ready to see my son... It feels great. It just feels like I’ve been born again. I get a chance to restart my life and do some positive things."

Hernandez Govan Verdict

But the public already viewing him in a negative light, it's going to be difficult for him to live a "normal" life. Case and point, his recent verbal sparring with a YouTuber, Ceddy Nash as caught by Live Bitez.

Govan has apparently been hearing how Nash has painted in him in his videos talking about the Young Dolph case. Overall, he hasn't appreciated how he was also labeling him as the mastermind as well. As a result, he pulled up to Nash and the two got into it on his YouTube channel.

Hernandez Govan & Ceddy Nash Swear To Pull Up On Each Other

"I just don't respect how you was putting the narrative out there that I was really in on this sh*t," Govan said. He then called out Nash for allegedly being "bought you from Memphis for doing some goofy sh*t?", which the content creator didn't appreciate.

"You better watch who the f*ck you talking to, n****," Nash replied. From there, Govan said he'll be in Atlanta and Los Angeles soon if the YouTuber wants to get physical. More Iinsults were traded and ultimately, we will have to see if things escalate any further.

