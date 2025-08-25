Young Dolph trial's Hernandez Govan and blogger Ceddy Nash were spotted in Los Angeles on Sunday (August 25) after a heated exchange.

On Friday (August 23), Govan challenged Nash to meet up in Los Angeles. According to Govan in the live argument, he is willing to fight Nash if he met up with him in person.

Hernandez Govan conducted his first interview with VladTV. Govan had mentioned to Nash he would be in Los Angeles during the conversation. He offered Nash come talk to him in-person.

Ceddy Nash shared a clip on social media driving throughout Los Angeles after Govan questioned if the podcaster would meet up with him in various cities, including Atlanta, Memphis, and L.A. During the argument with Govan, Nash advised Hernandez to watch who he is speaking to.

During the exchange, Govan suggested Ceddy Nash take his YouTube earnings and purchase life insurance. Nash would confirm to Govan that he doesn't scary the podcaster. No word if Govan and Nash met in Los Angeles yet.

Hernandez Govan & Ceddy Nash

Hernandez Govan's issues with Ceddy Nash stem from the podcaster's reporting on the Young Dolph murder trial. Govan felt that Nash was creating an inaccurate narrative. "I just don't respect ... you painting this narrative like I had something .. Like I was really in on that sh*t," Govan told Ceddy Nash in the 13-minte talk. "And then you tried to flip it ... on some emotional sh*t. I just don't respect that sh*t."

Social media shared their thoughts on Hernandez Govan and Ceddy Nash in Los Angeles after the arguement. The comments ranged from speculation to clout chasing to publicity stunt. "I hope both will realize it’s not worth it to even go back & forth," commented an Instagram user on Livebitez's post. "Grown men… pls don’t do anything outta pocket @ceddynash."