After being acquitted on first-degree murder and conspiracy charges in the death of rapper Young Dolph, Memphis own Hernandez Govan went viral on Friday evening (August 22) following a heated conversation with blogger Ceddy Nash. Govan would express his displeasure with Nash's previous reporting on his trial.

Ceddy Nash recognized Govan's peculiar demeanor early into the conversation, which led to Govan sharing his issues with the YouTuber. "I just don't respect ... you painting this narrative like I had something .. Like I was really in on that sh*t," Govan in the beginning to the 13-minte talk. "And then you tried to flip it ... on some emotional sh*t. I just don't respect that sh*t."

Then Govan advised Nash that his reporting style could get him barred from Memphis, should he continue to report in a similar manner in the future. "Like, can bar you from Memphis for doing some sh*t like that?"

Laughing at the questions, Nash would forwarn Govan to watch who he is talking to. "First off, watch who you talking to... I'm one of them dudes you don't come on the internet talking to me like that, " Ceddy Nash advised Hernandez Govan.

Govan would respond by describing Nash as someone from high school. Hernandez would call Ceddy Nash "goofy."

"I look at you as like little kids in high school that used to get beat up and [ __ ] and now you got a voice since the internet has been invented," said Govan.

Welcoming Ceddy Nash to discuss their issues in-person, Govan revealed he would be in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York in the coming weeks. "I'll be in LA soon," said Hernandez. "I'll be in Atlanta soon. [ __ ] we can meet up and I'll kick the pies out."

The conversation escalated quickly as Nash didn't appreciate the tone and direction of the talk. In the clip, Govan tells Ceddy Nash to secure life insurance with the blogger's YouTube money. "Whatever mon you making on this YouTube, you need to put it on your life insurance," Govan tells Ceddy Nash.

Nash built a reputation in pop culture for his reporting on court cases through out the nation. He proves to be fearless, consistent, and impactful.

A Tennessee jury on Thursday acquitted Hernandez Govan, the man prosecutors accused of masterminding the 2021 killing of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. After brief deliberations, the panel cleared Govan of first-degree murder and conspiracy charges.

His attorney argued the verdict underscored systemic concerns, citing overcrowded jails and detainees held without bond. The three-day trial included testimony that Dolph suffered 20 gunshot wounds and a controversial claim tying Yo Gotti’s late brother to a bounty.

While Govan walks free, co-defendant Justin Johnson is serving life, Cornelius Smith awaits resolution, and Jermarcus Johnson has pleaded guilty to accessory charges.