Hernandez Govan has spoken out after a jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the 2021 killing of Young Dolph. Prosecutors had accused him of allegedly being the mastermind behind ordering a hit on the rapper. The jury spent three hours deliberating the ruling.

Addressing the group after Shelby County Judge Jennifer Mitchell announced the verdict, Govan said, according to WREG: “Thank you to the jury for getting this right and getting my life back. I knew in my heart I was innocent. Without God, I don’t even think I would have made it this far. I’m just happy to be free.”

Further speaking with reporters outside of the Memphis courthouse, he said: “It’s kind of hard to explain the feeling of getting your life back just from 12 people. I’m just blessed, and I’m just ready to see my son... It feels great. It just feels like I’ve been born again. I get a chance to restart my life and do some positive things,” he said.

Reporters also asked Govan about his attorney’s claim that “if you’re Black and poor in Memphis, you’ve got a problem" and whether he'd consider leaving. He responded "Of course." Govan was represented by Manny Arora. Arora focused on picking apart the quality of the police investigation as well as the evidence against Govan during the trial.

Young Dolph's Death

Young Dolph was shot and killed at 36 years old back in 2021 while visiting Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in his hometown of Memphis. An autopsy later revealed that he sustained a total of 22 gunshot wounds during the attack.