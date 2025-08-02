Hernandez Govan, Man Who Allegedly Ordered Hit On Young Dolph, Rejects Plea Deal Ahead Of Trial

Rolling Loud New York 2021
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Young Dolph performs during Rolling Loud New York 2021 at Citi Field on October 30, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Hernandez Govan is accused of alleged murder-for-hire attempt on rapper Young Dolph's life in 2021. Dolph was shot and killed at bakery.

Hernandez Govan, the man accused of orchestrating the 2021 killing of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, declined a plea deal during a July 28 court hearing. 

According to multiple sources, Govan will stand trial in two weeks on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. 

Prosecutors allege Govan coordinated the ambush that led to the fatal shooting of Young Dolph outside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies. Govan’s refusal to take a plea now moves the case toward a high-stakes trial surrounding the rapper’s death. Its suspected connections to broader tensions in Memphis’ rap scene.

The case has already yielded several convictions. Justin Johnson, also known as “Straight Drop,” was convicted earlier this year of murder and weapons charges. Johnson would receive life in prison.

Another defendant, Cornelius Smith, pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against Govan and Johnson. In sworn testimony, Smith claimed the shooting was ordered by Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, the late brother of rap star Yo Gotti.

Young Dolph’s Hernandez Govan Rejects Plea Deal

According to Smith, the hit was arranged for $100,000, with promises of $40,000 each. In the end, he said they each received just $800. Smith also testified that Yo Gotti’s label, Collective Music Group (CMG), covered his legal bills. Mims was shot and killed in January 2024, intensifying speculation about possible retaliation and long-standing feuds behind the high-profile murder.

Another co-defendant, Jermarcus Johnson, admitted to helping the suspects evade capture following the shooting. His separate trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 18.

The killing of Young Dolph, who was 36, reverberated across Memphis and far beyond. Celebrated for his entrepreneurial spirit and philanthropic work, the independent rapper had become a symbol of pride and perseverance in the city’s hip-hop community. His death marked a devastating loss for fans and fellow artists, with tributes pouring in from across the country.

As jury selection approaches, Govan’s trial is shaping up to be a defining chapter in a legal saga that continues to draw national attention. Whether it delivers the closure many fans and family members have long awaited remains to be seen.

