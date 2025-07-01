Young Dolph Murder Suspect’s Trial Postponed

It's been over three years since the tragic murder of Young Dolph, but his loved ones have still yet to get the justice they deserve. The trial of Hernandez Govan, the man alleged to be the mastermind behind the fatal shooting, was recently delayed. According to AllHipHop, his trial will now begin on August 18, 2025 in Memphis. It was originally expected to begin on July 28, but that date has now been reassigned as a report hearing.

At the time of writing, it's unclear exactly why the trial has been delayed. Govan is facing charges of alleged first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. In December of 2024, he turned down a plea deal, opting to go to trial instead.

Three individuals were previously convicted for their involvement in the murder. This includes Justin "Straight Drop" Johnson, Jemarcus Johnson, and Cornelius Smith.

Young Dolph Suspects

Rapper Young Dolph attends a Party Hosted by Young Dolph at Compound on May 12, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Straight Drop was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy, and illegal firearm possession. He was handed a life sentence plus 50 years. Jemarcus Johnson pleaded guilty to three counts of serving as an accessory in June of 2023 and was sentenced to a six-year diversionary program.

Smith also pleaded guilty and testified against Straight Drop, alleging that the two of them were offered $40K each to carry out the murder. He alleged that they only received $800, and alleged that Yo Gotti's label CMG covered his legal fees.

Smith is in police custody, and is still awaiting sentencing. He's allegedly expected to testify against Govan. Govan, Johnson, and Smith aren't the only individuals believed to have allegedly been involved in Young Dolph's murder, however. In January, Shundale Barnett was arrested and hit with charges of alleged attempted first-degree murder, accessory after the fact, and property theft. A warrant for his arrest was first issued back in 2022.