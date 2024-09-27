Young Dolph’s Fiancee & Sister React To Convicted Killer's Life Sentence

"This is just the beginning of our journey toward achieving full justice for Adolph," Mia Jaye says.

Yesterday (September 26), Justin Johnson was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and felon in possession of a firearm for his alleged role in the 2021 shooting of Young Dolph. The 25-year-old was given a sentence of life in prison following the verdict. The fate of his co-defendants Hernandez Govan and Cornelius Smith has not yet been revealed.

As expected, the verdict has since prompted big reactions from Young Dolph's fans, peers, and loved ones. While the news began to circulate, for example, his fiancée Mia Jaye took to Instagram to share a heartfelt statement. In it, she thanks everyone involved in bringing Johnson to justice and also acknowledges the public for supporting her family.

Mia Jaye Releases Statement About Justin Johnson's Guilty Verdict

"Today’s verdict brings relief and restores my confidence in the justice system," she wrote in part. "On behalf of my children, family, and myself, I would like to thank law enforcement, the prosecution, and everyone involved for their diligent work in presenting the facts that led to this conviction. We are also grateful to the public for standing with us and advocating for accountability throughout this process. This is just the beginning of our journey toward achieving full justice for Adolph, and we will patiently support the unfolding of that process.”

Young Dolph's sister Carlisa Brown also spoke after the verdict was read. She encouraged the public to focus on her late brother's legacy as opposed to his killers. “We ask you to remember the man who enjoyed being a father and spending time with his family, we ask that you remember the man who enjoyed giving opportunities to those who were often overlooked and counted out. We ask that you remember the man who enjoyed giving back to others and being an inspiration to those who come from less-than-ideal backgrounds,” she says in a clip obtained by The Shade Room.

Carlisa Brown Encourages Fans To Remember Her Brother Young Dolph