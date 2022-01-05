Justin Johnson
- MusicYoung Dolph Murder Suspect Found With Drugs In Jail CellOne of the suspects in Young Dolph's murder has found himself in more trouble.By Ben Mock
- MusicRapper 23 Rackz, 16, Killed In D.C., Family Says He Couldn't "Stay Off The Streets"The rapper's father and sister spoke about the reported honor student who was both book and street smart.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureYoung Dolph's Alleged Killers Request July 1st Court Date: ReportCornelius Smith will have his bond hearing on July 1st as well.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureYoung Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked In Jail: ReportJustin Johnson, one of the men accused of murdering Young Dolph, was reportedly attacked in jail.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOne Of Young Dolph's Murder Suspects Missing Following Jail ReleaseA warrant has been issued for Shundale Barnett's arrest. He went missing after being released from jail and faces charges related to Young Dolph's death. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureYoung Dolph's Alleged Killer Claims "He Don't Have Any Money For A Lawyer" In Sex Offender CaseJustin Johnson will be appointed a lawyer for the violation of his sex offender registration charge and remains without an attorney for Dolph's suspected murder charge.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureYoung Dolph's Alleged Killers Show Up At Court Without Lawyers, Given One Week To Find Legal TeamIf Johnson and Smith don't find a lawyer by February 4th, they'll be given a court-appointed one.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipYoung Dolph Murder Case: Suspects Appear In Court Together To Face ChargesJustin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have been named by authorities as the persons responsible for ambushing Dolph and his brother.By Erika Marie
- CrimeYoung Dolph Murder Suspect Justin Johnson Hit With Sex Offender ChargesJustin Johnson is dealing with more than just murder charges.By Alexander Cole
- GossipYo Gotti & Blac Youngsta's Lawyer Drops Out Of Young Dolph's Killers' Case: ReportArt Horne will no longer be representing Justin Johnson or any of the accused killers of rapper Young Dolph.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThird Suspect In Young Dolph Murder Case Arrested: ReportThe man faces accessory to murder charges.By Thomas Galindo
- GossipYoung Dolph's Alleged Killers Hire Yo Gotti & Blac Youngsta's Lawyer: ReportThe two men accused of shooting and killing Young Dolph, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, have reportedly hired the lawyer that helped Blac Youngsta get off when he was charged with shooting Dolph's car in 2017.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTwo Suspects Wanted For Young Dolph's Murder Arrested: ReportBoth suspects are now in police custody.By Thomas Galindo
- Original ContentHere's Everything That's Happened Since Young Dolph's DeathHere's everything that's happened since Young Dolph's tragic passing.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicPaper Route Empire Announces "Long Live Dolph" Tribute Mixtape For Young DolphThe project is slated for arrival later on this month and PRE's Jay Fizzle has already released his single, "LLD."By Erika Marie
- GramYoung Dolph's Alleged Killer Justin Johnson Declares Innocence, Will Turn Himself InThe 23-year-old rapper is accused of first-degree murder and shared a few thoughts on social media.By Erika Marie
- CrimeYoung Dolph's Accused Killer Says He's Turning Himself InThe man accused of killing Young Dolph speaks out after authorities issue a warrant for his arrest. By Aron A.
- CrimeYoung Dolph's Alleged Killer Filmed Music Video At Home Where Getaway Car Was FoundYoung Dolph's alleged killer helped police find him by sharing a music video at the home where the getaway vehicle was found.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeYoung Dolph Allegedly Pictured In Photo With Murder Suspect Justin JohnsonAnother photo said to be of Johnson shows him wearing a PRE chain. Meanwhile, Dolph's aunt says naming the suspect still doesn't bring closure.By Erika Marie
- CrimeYoung Dolph Murder Case: Warrant Issued For 23-Year-Old Suspect Justin JohnsonAuthorities claim that Johnson has evaded capture and are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.By Erika Marie