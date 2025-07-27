Young Dolph's Fiancée Mia Jaye Touchingly Celebrates What Would've Been His 40th Birthday

Mia Jaye, partner of Young Dolph, speaks to people gathered along Dunn Avenue between Airways Boulevard and Hayes Road during a ceremony renaming the street to honor the late rapper on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Jrca2570. © Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Young Dolph's murder continues to develop as a court case, as a suspect's trial recently experienced delays.

Young Dolph still carries the flag for Memphis hip-hop even if he's no longer with us, and his legacy continues to resonate with rap culture. His fiancée and mother of his two children, Mia Jaye, took to social media to pen a heartfelt message for the late MC on Sunday (July 27), what would've been his 40th birthday.

"Our households' message to you of gratitude, appreciation, adornment and most importantly LOVE remains the same 6 years later and beyond..." she expressed, as caught by The Shade Room on Instagram. "We miss your presence daily but cherish the gift of life we shared with you. Happy Heavenly 40th Birthday my love... until we meet again, next lifetime."

For those unaware, Mia Jaye's previous remarks about Young Dolph have more to do with his murder case. She reacted to one of the murder suspects' life sentence, and hopes justice will follow for the other alleged perpetrators.

"Today’s verdict brings relief and restores my confidence in the justice system," Jaye shared. "On behalf of my children, family, and myself, I would like to thank law enforcement, the prosecution, and everyone involved for their diligent work in presenting the facts that led to this conviction. We are also grateful to the public for standing with us and advocating for accountability throughout this process. This is just the beginning of our journey toward achieving full justice for Adolph, and we will patiently support the unfolding of that process."

RIP Young Dolph

Speaking of which, a postponed trial for Young Dolph's murder suspect caused a lot of controversy given how other suspects already got their verdicts. It's unclear why Hernandez Govan, the killing's alleged mastermind, has experienced so many delays in his trial. Nevertheless, it seems like the late Memphis MC's loved ones continue to voice their commitment to this mission.

As Young Dolph's collaborators ponder on posthumous releases, we will see whether or not they decide to release new material. Many fans always treat that skeptically, as they'd rather respect and treasure what an artist put out in the world with their approval rather than art beyond their lives.

