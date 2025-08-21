Hernandez Govan, who stood accused of allegedly ordering the hit on Young Dolph that resulted in his death in 2021, has been found not guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The jury return the verdict in court in Memphis on Thursday after three hours of deliberation, according to the Associated Press

When Shelby County Judge Jennifer Mitchell announced the verdict, Govan hugged his lawyer and thanked Mitchell. “Thank you to the jury for getting this right and getting my life back,” Govan said, according to WREG. “I knew in my heart I was innocent. Without God, I don’t even think I would have made it this far. I’m just happy to be free.”

During the trial, Govan's attorney, Manny Arora, focused on poking holes in the quality of the police investigation. He also questioned the communications his client allegedly had with the men who carried out the killing. “Thankfully the jurors listened, they saw the holes in the case,” Arora said afterward.

Young Dolph's Death

Young Dolph was shot and killed at 36 years old back in 2021 while visiting Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in his hometown of Memphis. An autopsy revealed afterward that he sustained a total of 22 gunshot wounds in the attack. In addition to Govan, police charged two other men, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, for allegedly carrying out the attack.