2021 ONE Musicfest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 9: Rapper Young Dolph backstage during day 1 of 2021 ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on October 9, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Hernandez Govan hugged his lawyer in the Memphis courtroom after the jury found him not guilty in Young Dolph's murder.

Hernandez Govan, who stood accused of allegedly ordering the hit on Young Dolph that resulted in his death in 2021, has been found not guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The jury return the verdict in court in Memphis on Thursday after three hours of deliberation, according to the Associated Press

When Shelby County Judge Jennifer Mitchell announced the verdict, Govan hugged his lawyer and thanked Mitchell. “Thank you to the jury for getting this right and getting my life back,” Govan said, according to WREG. “I knew in my heart I was innocent. Without God, I don’t even think I would have made it this far. I’m just happy to be free.”

During the trial, Govan's attorney, Manny Arora, focused on poking holes in the quality of the police investigation. He also questioned the communications his client allegedly had with the men who carried out the killing. “Thankfully the jurors listened, they saw the holes in the case,” Arora said afterward.

Young Dolph's Death

Young Dolph was shot and killed at 36 years old back in 2021 while visiting Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in his hometown of Memphis. An autopsy revealed afterward that he sustained a total of 22 gunshot wounds in the attack. In addition to Govan, police charged two other men, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, for allegedly carrying out the attack.

Dolph's fiancée and mother of his two children, Mia Jaye, recently shared a heartfelt message on social media on what would've been his 40th birthday. "Our households' message to you of gratitude, appreciation, adornment and most importantly LOVE remains the same 6 years later and beyond..." she wrote, as caught by The Shade Room. "We miss your presence daily but cherish the gift of life we shared with you. Happy Heavenly 40th Birthday my love... until we meet again, next lifetime."

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
