Love Island USA star JaNa Craig has become a fan-favorite of those who watch the program since appearing in season six. However, part of the reason why her profile grew was due to an unfortunate development. The reported 28-year-old broke things off with her fellow contestant, Kenny Rodriguez, after one year of dating.

Craig was left no choice but to do so in July after finding out some things about him that she didn't like. "Discovering someone you loved isn't who you thought they were," she said at the time on her Instagram Story. "And that the relationship you thought you were building hasn't been genuine since day one has been truly devastating."

She added that Rodriguez was a "manipulative liar." After that news broke, fans of JaNa, including Lizzo, rallied around her. The singer and rapper actually namedropped the TV star in one of her recent snippets. JaNa was thrilled and so thankful for the support.

In a previous interview with TMZ, she said, "It’s so cute because I’m getting so much love and for it to be from Lizzo. I know a lot of people are supporting me, but when it’s your favorite celebrity supporting you. I’m going to go to my hotel right now and make a TikTok about it. I love her so much, I DM’ed her instantly like, ‘Queen, thank you for your love and support.’"

Key Glock & JaNa Craig

Now, it seems that JaNa is doing her best to move on from her past with a potential partner. Yesterday, the outlet caught her and Memphis rapper Key Glock out and about in New York City. During the impromptu interview, her and the hitmaker were seen holding hands, giggling, and JaNa couldn't keep her hands off of him.

Both looked adorably uncomfortable throughout with her even trying to downplay their obvious lovey behavior. While she also claimed they weren't on a date, fans online are hopeful and excited for JaNa's presumed new man. "I really hope she gets it right and ends up with someone who completely loves and adores her," one user on X writes.

"Girl she IS glowing, theyre the cutest couple I wish I could be in," adds another.