The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Street Sightings
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Lizzo at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
The two "Love Island USA" season six contestants ended their relationship after dating for a year, last month.

Lizzo referenced Love Island stars JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez in a snippet of an upcoming song she teased on TikTok on Tuesday. In doing so, she voiced her support for JaNa after her split from Rodriguez. “When it comes to my people, I don’t play," Lizzo raps, as caught by The Shade Room. "I don’t play Like, why would Kenny play like that with JaNa?…Had the same best friends since the fourth grade. Imma step for my b*h all day, every day.”

JaNa Craig caught wind of the lyrics and hopped in Lizzo's comments section to show love. “Let ’em know, Lizzooooooooo [heart-eyes emoji] she wrote.” She even recorded a video to the song in a post of her own with the caption: “Clock it sis @lizzobeeating wouldn’t we all like to know.”

Speaking with TMZ on Wednesday, she refected on hearing Lizzo's lyrics for the first time. “It’s so cute because I’m getting so much love and for it to be from Lizzo,” she told the outlet. “I know a lot of people are supporting me, but when it’s your favorite celebrity supporting you. I’m going to go to my hotel right now and make a TikTok about it. I love her so much, I DM’ed her instantly like, ‘Queen, thank you for your love and support.’”

JaNa Craig & Kenny Rodriguez Breakup

The Love Island USA season six contestants broke up after dating for a year back in July. Shortly after the announcement, JaNa explaiend the move in a statement on her Instagram Story. "Discovering someone you loved isn't who you thought they were," she said at the time. "And that the relationship you thought you were building hasn't been genuine since day one has been truly devastating." She went on to label Rodriguez a "manipulative liar."

Lizzo's snippet comes as she continues to gear up for the release of his highly-anticipated next studio album, Love in Real Life. She still hasn't confirmed a release date for the project, but has said its dropping at some point in 2025.

