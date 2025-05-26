Lizzo explained why she won't tell her fans exactly how much weight she's lost during a new interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked. Her comments come as fans have been trying to narrow down an exact number of pounds.

“You’re crazy,” she said when Lee asked for an exact number, as caught by AllHipHop. She explained: “Because I don’t want people to clock my tea... If I said the number, I don’t think people could do the math.” From there, Lizzo complained about people's fixation with finding an exact weight. “Why are y’all putting a number on me,” she asked. “It kind of annoys me so part of me is like should I say the number to dead it? Or should I leave it a mystery?” She added: "I think bullying fat people is the only socially acceptable form of bullying."

Fans in the comments section of Hollywood Unlocked's post are loving the interview. "I like that she’s fighting her way back into the industry and not letting the past hold her back," one user wrote. Another added: "Love how Jason tried to get her comfortable with the subject by first disclosing similar information about himself."

Lizzo has been updating fans on her weight-loss process for a number of years at this point. Speaking with the New York Times back in March 2024, she described her effort as "methodical." "I'm taking the time every day to put some love into my body," she told the outlet. "There is never a day when I regret taking a walk or doing some Pilates."

In April, she told fans on TikTok Live that she makes sure to avoid "sugary stuff" in the morning. "I do something sweet. It's gotta be with some sort of like carb. I'll have like almond butter and toast. So, everybody's body is different. Find out what works for you," she said, as caught by People.

As for Lizzo's music career, she's currently working on her next studio album, Love in Real Life. She dropped the title track as the lead single back in February.