Lizzo is ready to party and isn't going to let anyone stop her on her mixtape, MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING. This is a bit of shocking return for the Detroit/Houston native as most fans weren't expecting a new project from her until Love in Real Life. The rapper and singer had been rolling it out, too.
She dropped the title track, "Everything Was So Much Simpler...," and "Still Bad" earlier this year. But about three days ago, Lizzo announced this 13-track tape instead via her private TikTok per Genius.
It's been a rough journey to get back to this point, as she's had to deal with severe allegations in the last two years. She has been dealing with a lawsuit from former backup dancers in which they accused her of alleged sexual and racial harassment, creating a hostile work environment in turn.
Moreover, she's been working on improving her health, showing consistent progress both literally and online with updates. This mixtape, MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING feels like one big f*ck you to anyone that has tried to drag her down in any way.
On it you are getting Lizzo dropping her dance pop sound for ignorant and a*s shaking trap-tinged bangers. Bolstering that aesthetic are producers such as Zaytoven, Tay Keith, ATL Jacob, and other hitmakers like Pop Wansel and Jasper Harris.
Her performances throughout are equally full of brash energy as she commands presence on every cut. The record's a blast and is a perfect way to tide fans over until the commercial offering later this year.
Lizzo MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING
MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING Tracklist:
- CRASHOUT
- YITTY ON YO TITTYS (FREESTYLE)
- JUST 4 FUN
- GOTCHO B*TCH
- STILL CANT FUH (FEAT. DOJA CAT)
- NEW MISTAKES
- BEND IT OVA
- LEFTRIGHT
- DROPPIN ON IT
- SUMMA SH*T
- IRL (FEAT. SZA)
- CUT EM OFF
- DITTO