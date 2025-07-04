Lizzo Shuts The Haters Down With Shocking Before-And-After Weight Loss Photos

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Jun 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Singer and rapper Lizzo attends Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) celebrity softball game prior to the game agains the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lizzo is living her best life right now, and fans just got a surprise mixtape to hold them over until her next studio album.

Lizzo has made her commitment to her weight loss journey no secret online, and has also made it clear that it's purely for her own desires and that there's so much more involved than just losing weight. Whether you see this on the surface level or not, her most recent Instagram post shuts down any hate coming her way.

The Detroit pop star and rapper recently took to the social media platform to make an "appreciation post" for beautician Flávia Lanini. She has been seeing Lanini for lymphatic massages, and she showed off her striking before-and-after weight loss in a side-by-side picture comparison.

"The photo on the left is my first time getting lymphatic massage from Flavia, and the right is the most recent!" Lizzo said of her fitness journey. "In light of all these magazines and blogs wanting me to be on ozempic soooo bad – here’s the truth!"

Furthermore, she explained her routine, which involves three training sessions a week, daily sauna and cardio, animal protein in her diet, a chef to help meal prep and monitor calorie deficit, cutting sugars and fat, and temporarily quitting alcohol. Other activities include playing pickleball, hiking, beach walks, monthly detoxes, holistic body work, wood therapy, and the aforementioned lymphatic massages. "I’m so happy and proud of what I’ve done and no one can take that away from me," the 37-year-old concluded.

Lizzo New Album

This adds to a lot of other celebrations these days for her, which also extend to her fans. Lizzo's surprise mixtape MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING is a banger-filled prelude to her upcoming studio album Love In Real Life.

Of course, Lizzo's indignation over current political issues still takes up a lot of her social media activity as well. Sadly, many folks can relate to this frustration, and it's one of many platforms from artists who continue to advocate for better days ahead.

Still, with all this in mind, it's been heartening to see her get back in the swing of things after the sexual harassment allegations against her. While that situation is still understandably a sore spot for many, the Special creative is moving on.

