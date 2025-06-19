Lizzo Receives A Warning From Brevard County Sheriffs Over Protesters, The Singer Responds

Lizzo has shared her body transformation with fans since 2023. Documenting the entire weight-loss process to fans amazement.

Lizzo is speaking out after Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey issued a chilling warning to protesters. 

During a June 14 press conference, Ivey threatened anyone who endangered public safety during the nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations. “We will kill you graveyard dead,” he said. “We’re not going to play.”

The remarks sparked swift backlash, especially from Lizzo. In a video posted to her social media, the Grammy-winning artist called Ivey’s words “appalling” and “unconstitutional.” 

She said, “I just watched law enforcement threaten to kill anyone who exercises their First Amendment right to protest. I’ve never seen something more unconstitutional in my life.”

Her statement struck a chord with supporters of protest rights, who saw Ivey’s rhetoric as part of a growing pattern of police intimidation. Critics accused the sheriff of weaponizing his authority. Supporters, however, claimed his words were aimed solely at those posing real threats.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey & Lizzo

Ivey dismissed the backlash in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Lizzo who?” he said. “Until earlier tonight, I had never heard of her. So what she thinks matters exactly zero to me.” He insisted Lizzo misquoted him and misunderstood the context. “She clearly didn’t listen to what was actually said.”

The standoff between Ivey and Lizzo now sits at the center of a larger conversation about protest, power, and public accountability. Lizzo, known for her advocacy on social issues, stood firm. Her criticism echoed a broader demand for justice and restraint in law enforcement’s approach to civil unrest.

Sheriff Ivey brushed off the singer's comments. The exchange sharpened attention on the words and warnings used by those in power. As demonstrations continue nationwide, Lizzo’s stance reflects a cultural shift—where artists use their platforms to confront injustice directly. 

And though Ivey may try to ignore it, the country is still listening. Last week, Lizzo appeared on the red carpet at the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

