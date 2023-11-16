Lizzo Opens Up About “Working On Herself,” Trust Issues & New Music

This is the most that the singer’s spoken on her harassment lawsuit, whether directly or indirectly, in some time.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Lizzo's been relatively tight-lipped since news broke earlier this year of a harassment lawsuit against her from a couple of her former dancers. Sure, she's still been active on social media and at public events, but she's said little of her thoughts and emotions throughout this ordeal. However, in a new Instagram post on Thursday (November 16), the singer opened up a little bit more about what's going on in her life right now. Not all of it deals with these accusations, but it's hard to interpret any statement from her without that context. Regardless, it seems like the Detroit native is processing many things about herself in addition to this legal battle.

"Hi," Lizzo simply started off a caption for a mirror selfie, in which she tagged her shape wear brand Yitty. "I’m working.. on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world. But they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been. Xoxo." This comes after relatively innocuous social media activity, such as showing off her Halloween costumes.

Lizzo's New Instagram Post

In addition, this statement also arrives as more public figures and Lizzo's own team contributes to the narrative around her treatment of her former dancers. Some believe these women, whereas others firmly stand by her or, at least, acknowledge that this is getting her a lot of negative press that people love to gobble up. For example, Keke Palmer recently spoke on the 35-year-old's position, explaining that people either want to see celebrities as infallible heroes or as institutions to fight against or de-platform. For Palmer and many others, though, she sits in the middle zone of that, which shouldn't warrant such blind vitriol from either side.

Meanwhile, this case could still turn around and become a settlement, and this is definitely something that everyone can learn from. As such, perhaps this will just be a bump in the artist's successful road, or one that sees her reevaluate and restructure her behavior and tendencies. Either way, it's at least heartening to see her slowly but surely come to terms with everything that accusations like this entail. For more news and the latest updates on Lizzo, stay up to date on HNHH.

