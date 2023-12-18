Lizzo Claims Designer's Harassment Lawsuit Is False & Obscene

The lawsuits against Lizzo have quieted down as 2023 rolls to a close, but they're still persistent. Moreover, there are two big cases on the floor right now, one from her former dancers whom she allegedly harassed. A similar harassment lawsuit came forth from designer Asha Daniels, who worked on the singer's Special tour earlier this year. In it, she claims that she faced a "culture of racism and bullying" while working with her, which coincide with the dancers' allegations. Regardless, the Detroit native's legal team recently blasted this legal filing from Daniels and stand by their client, positing that the designer is a "disgruntled" former employee who "played hooky" one day of a show and was cut three weeks into their trek.

Furthermore, Lizzo's attorney Martin D. Singer filed a motion to dismiss this case in Los Angeles court on Friday (December 15), just like the defense did with the dancers' case. In it, he labeled Daniels' side of the story as "meritless and salacious." "During her brief employment by [Lizzo’s touring company], Plaintiff refused to comply with instructions from her supervisors and tour management, failed to perform the work that she was assigned and, eventually, just played hooky and refused to show up for work," the motion reads. "Unsurprisingly, she was terminated after abandoning her post on the day of a concert in Paris, France."

Read More: Lizzo Opens Up About "Working On Herself," Trust Issues & New Music

Lizzo At The Femme It Forward Give Her FlowHERS Gala 2023

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Lizzo attends Femme It Forward Give Her FlowHERS Gala 2023 at The Beverly Hilton on November 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage/Getty Images)

In addition, Singer and company also alleged that this lawsuit against Lizzo should vanish because of logistical errors. This stems from Daniels' residence in New York while she's filing the case in California. "[Plaintiff] is a New York resident who worked for a Delaware corporation in Europe,” Singer expressed. “She has alleged no nexus to California." Meanwhile, the designer's lawyers called this "yet another Hail Mary by Lizzo’s team to try to shift blame to the victims" for her supposed behavior. "Lizzo and her lawyers can continue trying to rationalize her illegal and wretched conduct. But we remain committed to seeking justice for our clients. [We] look forward to our day in court where Lizzo can explain her behavior in a public forum."

The Cuz I Love You hitmaker's team hired Daniels in February of 2023 to handle wardrobe of her design. Her suit includes the claim that dancers had to change "little to no privacy" as "primarily white males [of the stage crew] would lewdly gawk, sneer, and giggle" at them. When the designer expressed concern, the wardrobe manager allegedly "laughed" and told her to keep quiet. For more news and the latest updates on Lizzo, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Keke Palmer On Lizzo: "People Are More Interested In Believing The Negative"

[via]