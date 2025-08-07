Lizzo's Ex-Assistant Wants To Bring Her Hostile Work Place Lawsuit To Court

BY Cole Blake 62 Views
Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Lizzo attends Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon)
Lizzo and the Big Grrrl Big Touring team have already denied all of the allegations in Asha Daniels' lawsuit.

Lizzo's former assistant, Asha Daniels, wants to take her lawsuit against the singer to court, alleging that her touring company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., fostered a hostile work environment. According to AllHipHop, she has filed a motion asking for a judge to reject Lizzo’s motion for summary judgment in the case. She has also not requested a specific financial award for damages as of yet.

Describing some of her complaints with the work environment, Daniels alleges in her lawsuit that penis-shaped candy circulated around, people constantly made sexual jokes, and images of male genitalia were on display in group spaces. Additionally, she claims she dealt with alleged racial harassment from her supervisor, Amanda Nomura. She says she reported the behavior, but management didn't take any action.

Lizzo and the Big Grrrl Big Touring team have denied the allegations in Daniels' lawsuit. “Daniels is not a victim of discrimination or harassment, but a disgruntled former employee with an inflated ego, personal vendettas … and an unquenchable thirst for free publicity,” Marty Singer, an attorney for Big Grrrl Big Touring, said, per Billboard. “Her frivolous lawsuit makes a mockery of true victims and the laws designed to protect them.”

Lizzo Lawsuit
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Melissa Viviane Jefferson, aka Lizzo, gives a speech before Vice. President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Western International High School in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. © David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daniels claims managers told her several different reasons for her firing in 2023. She says one manager said, “it just wasn’t working out," while another thought she quit.

In his statement to Billboard, Singer continued: “BGBT terminated Daniels because she could not work productively with [her manager], was inexperienced, did not want to continue with the Tour, and failed to comply with safety regulations, Tour protocol and [her manager]’s instructions. Despite purportedly being traumatized by alleged harassment and discrimination, she offers no specific information to support her claims or a single witness or document to corroborate her absurd allegations.”

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
