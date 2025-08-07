Lizzo's former assistant, Asha Daniels, wants to take her lawsuit against the singer to court, alleging that her touring company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., fostered a hostile work environment. According to AllHipHop, she has filed a motion asking for a judge to reject Lizzo’s motion for summary judgment in the case. She has also not requested a specific financial award for damages as of yet.

Describing some of her complaints with the work environment, Daniels alleges in her lawsuit that penis-shaped candy circulated around, people constantly made sexual jokes, and images of male genitalia were on display in group spaces. Additionally, she claims she dealt with alleged racial harassment from her supervisor, Amanda Nomura. She says she reported the behavior, but management didn't take any action.

Lizzo and the Big Grrrl Big Touring team have denied the allegations in Daniels' lawsuit. “Daniels is not a victim of discrimination or harassment, but a disgruntled former employee with an inflated ego, personal vendettas … and an unquenchable thirst for free publicity,” Marty Singer, an attorney for Big Grrrl Big Touring, said, per Billboard. “Her frivolous lawsuit makes a mockery of true victims and the laws designed to protect them.”

Lizzo Lawsuit

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, aka Lizzo, gives a speech before Vice. President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Western International High School in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. © David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daniels claims managers told her several different reasons for her firing in 2023. She says one manager said, “it just wasn’t working out," while another thought she quit.