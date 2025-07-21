Lizzo Wants Designer’s Harassment Allegations Thrown Out

Back in 2023, Lizzo was hit with a lawsuit by one of her former tour wardrobe designer, Asha Daniels. Daniels alleged that she experienced a “culture of racism and bullying” when she joined the songstress on the European leg of her "Special" tour.

A judge ended up ruling that Lizzo couldn't personally be sued for this. The hitmaker's company Big Grrrl Touring, on the other hand, is still on the hook. On Friday (July 18), her attorneys argued that those allegations should also be dropped. They allege that Daniels doesn't have “a single witness” to corroborate them.

“Daniels is not a victim of discrimination or harassment, but a disgruntled former employee with an inflated ego, personal vendettas … And an unquenchable thirst for free publicity,” attorney Marty Singer alleged. “Her frivolous lawsuit makes a mockery of true victims and the laws designed to protect them.”

Lizzo Lawsuit

“BGBT terminated Daniels because she could not work productively with [her manager], was inexperienced, did not want to continue with the Tour, and failed to comply with safety regulations, Tour protocol and [her manager]’s instructions,” Singer also alleged. “Despite purportedly being traumatized by alleged harassment and discrimination, she offers no specific information to support her claims or a single witness or document to corroborate her absurd allegations.”

Daniels’ attorney Ron Zambrano issued a response to the motion, per Billboard. In it, he indicates that he and his client expect it to get denied. “The motion is meritless, and the defense knows it, but their modus operandi is to treat all lawsuits as having no grounds to proceed by repeatedly blaming the victim,” he alleged. “It won’t work.”