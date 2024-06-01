Lancey Foux & Teezo Touchdown Are The Next Artists Up For The Cash Cobain Treatment With "Daylight"

Some people are already getting sick of Cash's beats.

Cash Cobain has had his fingerprints all over the place as of late. The New York bred rapper and producer has quickly risen in popularity and notoriety amongst fans and his peers for his unmistakable style. Considered "sexy drill", this man absolutely lives for the nighttime and creating wavy club bangers. Over the last few weeks, Cash has seemingly worked with every major artist you can think of, including J. Cole of all people.

Additionally, he got to work alongside Don Toliver and Charlie Wilson on "Attitude", which will land on the former's forthcoming album Hardstone Psycho. Cash also produced for Ice Spice and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, just to name a few extra. Now, he is working alongside UK multi-hyphenate Lancey Foux for his collaborative single "Daylight", which also features the eclectic Teezo Touchdown. Over the last couple singles, Foux has been doing some interesting things over in the R&B space, and this is another venture.

Listen To "Daylight" By Lancey Foux, Teezo Touchdown, & Cash Cobain

On this cut, Teezo and Lancey are wanting to love a woman so much that it continues into the next day, every time that they are together. Foux auto-tune croons his way across the transcendental beat from Cash, whereas Teezo brings his trademark energetic nature to break up the lowkey nature of the track. Even though the instrumental is solid, a lot of listeners are quickly growing tired of Cash's repetitive nature. "Cash Cobain run is bout to end real soon if he don’t find a new trick," one user writes on IG. "So cash cobain just giving everyone the same beat huh?", another adds.

What are your thoughts on "Daylight" by Lancey Foux, Teezo Touchdown, and Cash Cobain? Is this one of his better singles as of late, why or why not? Do you think he is gearing up for a new album soon? Where do you rank this beat amongst Cash's most recent collaborations? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Cash Cobain, Lancey Foux, and Teezo Touchdown. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

