FendiDa Rappa Unleashes Raunchy New Single "Show Dat"

FendiDa Rappa and her masked crew go wild in her latest music video.

It's no secret that FendiDa Rappa has come a long way since rising to fame with her 2022 single, "Point Me To The Sl*t's." After gaining popularity on TikTok with the fun track, the Chicago-born performer has gone on to take part in various high-profile collabs. She's worked the likes of Cardi B, GloRilla, and more. She's also found great success with her solo work, impressing fans with tracks like "Munch" and "Sorry For Da Wait."

On Friday, she came through with yet another high-octane single, "Show Dat." On it, she lends her signature focused flow to raunchy, carefree bars about turning up just in time for summer. Her latest effort also arrives alongside a wild accompanying music video, in which Fendi and her masked crew are seen wielding axes and bats, terrorizing two unsuspecting men. Check it out below.

FendiDa Rappa & Her Masked Crew Terrorize Two Men In Wild "Show Dat" Music Video

"Show Dat" follows the release of FendiDa Rappa's collaborative single with GloRilla, "In The Trunk," which they unveiled in November of last year. It also arrives almost a year after her collab with Cardi B, "Point Me 2." The track, which is a remix of Fendi's aforementioned breakout single "Point Me To The Sl*t's," became her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. It came along with a similarly explicit accompanying video directed by Michelle Parker and starring both Fendi and Cardi B.

What do you think of FendiDa Rappa's raunchy new track? Will you be adding "Show Dat" to your summer playlist or not? Are you looking forward to hearing more new music from the Chicago MC in the future? Who do hope to see her collaborate with next? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and be sure to keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

