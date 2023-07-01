Cardi B Helps FendiDa Rappa Reach Hot 100 For The First Time

Cardi B’s chart influence is no joke. She’s taken plenty of rappers to new highs with as much as a simple remix. Earlier this year she joined in on one of the year’s biggest rap hits to date, Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor.” Their collaboration “Put It On Da Floor Again” rocketed up the charts all the way to number 13 in its first tracking week earlier this year. Now she’s lent that chart power to another rapper.

FendiDa Rappa had yet to appear on the Hot 100 in any capacity, until this week. Last week she released her new song “Point Me 2” which features a guest verse from Cardi B. This week the song debuted at number #82 on the Hot 100, marking Fendi’s first time on the chart. It’s particularly impressive given they had to share a tracking week with the new Taylor Swift album Speak Now. 22 songs from the album also made their debut in the Hot 100 this week, making the available spots even slimmer than usual.

FendiDa Rappa and Cardi B Hit The Hot 100

FendiDa Rappa earns her first ever charting single on the Hot 100 with "Point Me 2" with @iamcardib. pic.twitter.com/wrcRDZd6sL — chart data (@chartdata) July 17, 2023

Cardi B recently celebrated her daughter Kulture’s 5th birthday. She threw two parties for her daughter, the second of which was Mario themed. Images of Kulture herself dressed up as Princess Peach and Cardi as Princess Rosalina hit the internet as fans ate up the adorable mother-daughter moment. Fans also loved seeing Offset’s two sons Kody and Jordan following in their dad’s footsteps. The pair showed off their rapping skills on stage during the party, much to Cardi’s delight.

While Cardi B has been teasing fans dating back years about a sophomore album, so far nothing has materialized. Earlier this year she got fans’ attention with a secret Instagram that they thought would eventually lead to her new album. The page has since been deleted without much explanation from Cardi herself. Cardi is still yet to release any new music of her own this year. What do you think of Cardi B and FendiDa Rappa’s new song debuting at number 82? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Cardi B Grinding On Offset At Daughter Kulture’s Birthday Party

[Via]