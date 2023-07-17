Cardi B’s daughter Kulture has had a memorable 5th birthday. Over the weekend she had her second party, this time a Mario-themed affair. According to All HipHop, the party saw Kulture sporting a pink princess peach dress and her mother matching with a blue gown. As you’d expect the party was an opportunity for some big names to pop out. Unsurprisingly, Offset was also in attendance. Fans would think that between him and Cardi they could steal the show from anyone else trying to spit some bars at the event, but they were surprised.

The biggest video of the night ultimately belonged to Offset’s two sons Kody and Jordan. The two showed off their rapping skills on stage during the party, debuting a new song. The video made its way to fans through Cardi’s own Instagram story as she excitedly films the pair. “Naaa Kody song littyy,” she captioned the video. Cardi isn’t even the only one impressed. From the looks of her video, the entire crowd is feeling the vibe.

Offset’s Sons Bring The Bars

Kody and Jordan performing their new song at Kulture’s 5th birthday party (via Cardi B’s Instagram story). 🔥pic.twitter.com/3IQ1PBViIc — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) July 17, 2023

The first time Offset and Cardi B celebrated Kulture’s fifth birthday was last week. Both parents got the results of an adorable photoshoot that saw Kulture sporting an adorable pink tutu. Each of them shared the pics to Instagram showing off their daughter and their amazement at how fast she’s grown. “My baby is five. Happy birthday to my pretty princess. It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more,” Cardi’s Instagram caption reads.

Offset popped up in a few different places during last month’s Paris Fashion Week. He was spotted alongside Cardi herself at the Balenciaga show and also appeared during Pharrell’s debut as Head of Menswear at Louis Vuitton. He also delivered more than one performance as the week went on further expanding his experience in the fashion world. What do you think of Offset’s sons rapping during Kulture’s 5th birthday party? Let us know in the comment section below.

