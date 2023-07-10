It’s wild to think that it’s already been five years since Cardi B and Offset welcomed their daughter Kulture into the world. Sure, they still have their relationship ups and downs, but no matter what, they always show love to their offspring. Moreover, the rap couple took to Instagram to share some sweet and sincere messages to Kulture, who probably had a luxurious and opulent day of celebration. In their pictures, the now-five-year-old wore a cute pink tutu and got very excited when she saw her balloon-filled room in their home- and the massive Trolls-costumed guest. Even Kulture’s little brother Wave made an appearance in these posts, so it was a big family gathering all around.

“My baby is five,” Cardi B wrote on Instagram. “Happy birthday to my pretty princess. It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more. Light lil turn up today till the weekend.” Meanwhile, Offset shared a wholesome message of his own. “Happy birthday @kulturekiari your such a great daughter,” the former Migo expressed. “You make me smile every time I lay eyes on you… I can’t believe you are 5 years old already. I remember holding you when you were first born in my arms… daddy’s girl I love you so much.”

Offset & Cardi B’s Messages For Five-Year-Old Kulture

Furthermore, Offset and Cardi B are used to the whole family getting a lot of press attention wherever they go- which made the Bronx MC realize that she has preferences, especially when it comes to their family. “You guys are the best,” she told photographers at Paris Fashion Week. “I really love the paparazzi out here because let me tell you about the f***in’ American paparazzi… When you guys put [up] pictures of celebrities, you guys make sure that they look nice. You guys make sure that they take good pictures. I don’t know why American paparazzi, they will really post a picture of you looking like this [Makes a face]. That’s f***ed up. Y’all want pictures of celebrities looking bad so people can make fun of them, shred them, put their confidence down… that’s mean. Y’all gonna get paid the same. The French paparazzi don’t do that.”

Meanwhile, hopefully paps all over take note and stay respectful and kind while they get their snaps. Considering their high profile, surely sometimes they want a break from all of the lights. If anyone’s going to document their life, it’s themselves, and it almost always makes for a much better viewpoint. Still, happy birthday to Kulture, and check back in with HNHH for more news on Cardi B and Offset.

