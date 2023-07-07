Just when hip-hop heads thought that Cardi B and Offset were heading for more marital trouble, the couple pops out acting more in love than ever. It’s been a wild few weeks for both rappers, with the former Migo reuniting with Quavo to put together a Takeoff tribute performance in less than 24 hours. Elsewhere, the mother of two has been fighting off cheating rumours and filming a music video for her latest collaborative effort – a remix of FendiDa Rapper’s “Point Me To The Sl**s.”

On New Music Friday (July 7), the joint effort finally dropped, marking yet another success for Cardi in 2023. She previously made waves with Latto on “Put It On Da Floor Again,” and “Point Me 2” is sure to be great competition for that. Now that the single and its accompanying visual are out, thousands of reactions are pouring in. Many of them are praising the New York native, not only for her lyrics but also for her twerking skills, which got plenty of attention from the camera.

Offset and Cardi B are Stronger Than Ever

“Mood,” Cardi wrote on Twitter while showing off a preview of the NSFW footage. It finds her wearing a pink, thong-cut bodysuit that’s obviously made its way all the way up her booty as she expertly shakes it along to the infectious beat. When Offset saw the clip, he couldn’t help but drool. “Digg in that 🐱,” the father of five wrote, potentially considering making himself a father of six. The salacious nature of the exchange isn’t exactly news in itself seeing as the rappers are known for over-sharing. Still, some remain suspicious about the allegations of the former stripper being unfaithful.

If you haven’t already (or you just want to thirst over Cardi B’s cheeks more, like Offset) you can find the “Point Me 2” music video at the link below. What’s your favourite collaboration that the rap diva has done so far this year? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

