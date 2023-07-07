It remains unclear when Cardi B will release her follow-up to the highly-successful Invasion Of Privacy but her recent features have been a strong indication that she’s been working hard. Throughout the past few months, Cardi’s extended her talents to uplift budding women in hip-hop, such as GloRilla (“Tomorrow 2“)and Latto, who she worked with on “Put It On The Floor Again.” The song’s already transforming into the song of the summer but Cardi’s golden touch may have also produced another anthem to ride out to alongside budding Chicago rapper FendiDa Rappa.

This morning, Cardi B and FendiDa Rappa’s highly anticipated collaboration, “Point Me 2” arrived in its entirety. The song is an official remix of Fendi’s “Point Me To The Sl*ts,” which has slowly gained traction since its release in December. The song also appeared on Fendi’s debut project, Str8 From Da Raq. Already a smash on TikTok, Cardi B swoops in with another show-stopping verse that pairs her gritty delivery with exhilarating production.

FendiDa Rappa and Cardi B’s new collaboration already sounds like it’ll take the records to new heights. Fendi’s infectious cadence and quotable bars made the song a viral sensation. However, Cardi B’s energy elevates it further, charging the record with lavish flexes and cheeky bars. She even shouts out Kehlani, Normani, and T.I and Tiny. “One of my b***es like Kehlani, one look like Normani/Me and my n**** ’bout to flip ’em, we like Tip and Tiny,” she raps.

“Point Me 2” comes along with the announcement of her deal with Irving Azoff’s Giant Music imprint, which includes artists like K. Flay and Tay B. “Point Me 2” is an incredible way to kick off this new chapter in FendiDa Rappa’s career and we’re certainly excited to see what she has in store next. Check out the song above and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics

B**ches talkin’ all that rah-rah, I don’t feel it though

Like the Plan B didn’t work, baby, I’m in this h*e

This b**ch all wetty and she ready, ooh, she tryna f**k

He think he handsome, it’s a ransom, we done light ’em up

