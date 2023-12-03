"In The Trunk": FendiDa Rappa & GloRilla Go Hard For New Single & Visual

GloRilla stands out from the average rap diva, thanks to her petite frame and shamelessly foolish personality. We've seen her become more confident in her skin than ever before in 2023, and part of that is likely due to the year she's had musically. Of course, Kai Cenat wasn't a fan of her "CHA CHA CHA" single, but we're certain he won't feel the same about her work with FendiDa Rappa on "In The Trunk."

The femcees have been teasing their track and its accompanying visual online all week, and on New Music Friday (December 1), it finally landed on DSPs. While spitting some seriously NSFW bars, the Southern starlet dances and turns up, keeping the jeans on her pants unzipped, much to some viewer's disappointment. "Mfs be so worries bout me and my pants 😂," Glo clapped back at them on Twitter earlier this week. "Ion zip 'em up 'cause my t**t too phat and ion wanna zip it up by mistake, d**n!" she quipped.

GloRilla Gets Nasty on FendiDa Rappa's "In The Trunk"

After the success she found with Cardi B on "Point Me 2" earlier this year, we wouldn't be surprised to see Fendi have another hit on her hands with "In The Trunk." She's still early on in her rap career, but we've definitely got our eyes on what's next for Da Rappa.

Watch the salacious and silly visual for FendiDa Rappa's "In The Trunk" above, and add it to your party playlist on Spotify/Apple Music to ensure you have a lit holiday season. Besides collabing with Fendi, rumour has it GloRilla and J. Cole might be cooking up some heat together too. Check out photos of them in the studio together at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music recommendations.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm hit as f**k that d**k and liquor linked up in my kidney

He Bobby Brownin' in that pu**y off that Pink Whitney

Givin' me backshots, got me screamin' like Ricky

I'm on my bulls**t, I just bought some new ti**ies

