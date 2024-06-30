Bakar & Lancey Foux Make A Hit "Everytime" On New Single: Stream

Bakar and Lancey Foux are able to balance out a lot of emotions on this summery, bouncy, but still romantically longing single.

Two English artists are here to give you what might be one of your songs of the summer thanks to its breezy atmosphere and sticky melodies. Moreover, Bakar and Lancey Foux reunited on "Everytime" and continued their collaborative history, and this follows the latter's prolific collaborations with other artists. He linked with Teezo Touchdown and Cash Cobain for the recent "Daylight," whereas he had tapped Cash already for the single "Gotta Get U."

Furthermore, these tracks have been a little bit softer compared to Lancey Foux's more rambunctious material, and "Everytime" is no different. Bakar soars over a crisp and springy percussion pattern, light guitar chords, sampled vocal runs, and pretty resonant kicks towards the end. They sing of their romantic woes with the same tenderness that you could've heard on the "In Disguise" singer's debut studio album, Nobody's Home. In addition to all this, there are also some subtle melodic and percussive variations throughout the song that keep it engaging.

Bakar and Lancey Foux clearly have a lot of chemistry, and it's a privilege to hear them continue bringing out the best in each other. If you haven't heard "Everytime" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or find it on YouTube below. Also down there is a set of notable lines from the track if you're curious, as well as the comments section for you to drop your thoughts on this single. Meanwhile, as always, check back in with HNHH for more great music drops around the clock.

Bakar & Lancey Foux's "Everytime": Listen

Quotable Lyrics
She's in the back of the Bentley, I don't know if it's ride or die,
I keep shopping and spending my money, trying to ease my mind,
Two can play that game, that's how I roll the dice,
Ecstasy with your best friend is how I spend my time,

