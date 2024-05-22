Don Toliver Drops Off "Attitude" With The Help Of Cash Cobain And Charlie Wilson

Don Toliver is an artist who is always dropping some heat. Overall, he is gearing up for a new album which will actually be out on June 14th. In fact, this album was announced today and it will be called HARDSTONE PSYCHO. Toliver has really been leaning into rocker and bicycle gang aesthetic for this album, so it will be interesting to see what he comes up with. As for the singles so far, we have gotten "Deep In The Water" as well as "Bandit."

Today, however, we got something new, as promised. Toliver has been teasing a new track with none other than Cash Cobain. The New York producer-MC has been making hits as of late, and it is only a matter of time before he is a mainstream staple. Moreover, Charlie Wilson is on this new track, which is called "Attitude." You can hear the track below, and based on the production style, you can immediately tell that Cash Cobain is the one who made the beat.

Don Toliver Delivers A Banger

Charlie Wilson and Cash Cobain deliver some great verses on the track. Meanwhile, Don Toliver delivers those buttery smooth vocals that fans have always adored. When you put the entire track together, you get a banger that fans will most definitely resonate with. It's fun to hear Toliver play around with new sounds, and Cash Cobain's influence is truly all over this one.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hundred twenty mill', makin' cash flow (Fuck it up)

I need me a Lamb’ with the ass on it (Ah, ah, ah)

Don't show me that lil' booty, put some pants on it (Nah)

But, baby, you get freaky, make her dance on it (Yeah)

