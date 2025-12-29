Yesterday - Song by Fimiguerrero

Fimiguerrero has quickly become one of the fastest rising stars in the British underground. He has worked with the likes of Lancey Foux, Fakemink, and even EsDeeKid. His music just keeps on getting better, and there is no better example of this than "Yesterday." This is a new track that dropped on Christmas and was certainly a nice gift to the fans. From the anxiety-inducing production and flows to the braggadocios lyrics, this is a song in which the artist is staking his claim as one of the most unique voices in the UK underground. 2026 is poised to be a big year for the artist, and we are excited to see what he pulls off.
Release Date: December 25, 2025
Genre: UK Rap
Album: Lost City
Quotable Lyrics from Yesterday
Life gave me lemons, and I made some dirty lemonade
Smoking on some gelonade, I'm fucked up, I ain't seeing straight
My ex know I'll never change, I know she want some wedding cake
Now I'm in the hotel suite with models doing sugar cane (Ah)