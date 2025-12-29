Yesterday - Song by Fimiguerrero

Fimiguerrero has been emerging as one of the best artists in the UK underground, and "Yesterday" is another stake to this claim.

Fimiguerrero has quickly become one of the fastest rising stars in the British underground. He has worked with the likes of Lancey Foux, Fakemink, and even EsDeeKid. His music just keeps on getting better, and there is no better example of this than "Yesterday." This is a new track that dropped on Christmas and was certainly a nice gift to the fans. From the anxiety-inducing production and flows to the braggadocios lyrics, this is a song in which the artist is staking his claim as one of the most unique voices in the UK underground. 2026 is poised to be a big year for the artist, and we are excited to see what he pulls off.

