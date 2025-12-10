Black Jeep - Song by Fakemink featuring Fimiguerrero

Fakemink and Fimiguerrero have been two of the artists helping to carry the UK's underground rap scene. With EsDeeKid blowing up on social media, there is this renewed interest in the UK scene from mainstream audiences. Fakemink and Fimiguerrero are two artists that the fans are naturally gravitating towards, and it is very easy to see why. One would just have to listen to a song like "Black Jeep" to understand exactly what we mean. From the production to the performances, this song reasserts why Fakemink and Fimiguerrero are taking off right about now.
Release Date: December 10, 2025
Genre: UK Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Black Jeep
Snow all on my black tee
Co-coke in my nose, now I can't feel my back teeth
Feel the seatbelts, speedin' in a black Jeep
Cash life, so you know I'm really living tax free