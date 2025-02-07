Fimiguerrero And TeeboFG Team Up For New Single "It's Cool"

BY Devin Morton 41 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
fimiguerrero-itscoolfimiguerrero-itscool
Fimiguerrero and TeeboFG drop a rave-ready rage banger.

Fimiguerrero and TeeboFG are two newer acts in the UK's underground hip-hop scene. They're heavily ingratiated in the "rage" sound, similar to those in the US-based Opium camp and others like Lancey Foux, another British rapper who's been in the game for much longer than these two have. Fimiguerrero also has plenty of success on TikTok, with his song "Vogue" going semi-viral on the app last year. "It's Cool" is Fimiguerrero's latest single, and a collaboration with the aforementioned TeeboFG. The two bring a ton of energy to the track, produced by F1LTHY. F1LTHY is a longtime collaborator of Playboi Carti, an architect of this latest development in hip-hop.

"It's Cool" is a short track, clocking in at under two and a half minutes, like many of the songs that attempt to capture this sound. Fimiguerrero and TeeboFG trade plenty of bars about women. The two of them repeat the hook "it's cool, I like bad b**ches too," several times over. The F1LTHY-produced beat sounds like something that would not be too far out of place on Whole Lotta Red, an album he has several production credits on. Like Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, and others who are emulating the sound of Opium signees, these two are not going to blow your mind lyrically. That is not what fans come to their music for. But, it's a spirited track with a ton of energy, and one that sounds like it will be played at raves around the UK for much of the year. Check out "It's Cool" below.

Read More: Kanye West Praises Hitler Again Amid Antisemitic Twitter Rant

Fimiguerrero & TeeboFG - "It's Cool"

Quotable Lyrics:

Whatever gets your boat rockin'
M-M-Molly, jaw rockin'
Speaker bass knockin'
Why these girls lip lockin'?
These girls are cooked, they tryna suck me then TikTok it
The real drive Adventa' tryna peep, nigga, stop it

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is an intern at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024. He has a passion for all things hip-hop, as well as a knowledge of sports (especially basketball), pop culture, and current events.
Recommended Content
lancey foux conglomerate Mixtapes Lancey Foux Links With Underground UK Acts Fimiguerrero & Len For Joint LP "Conglomerate" 180
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 685
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 40.9K
Image Via Zsneakerheadz Sneakers Air Jordan 5 "Grape" Releasing In Purple Colorway 4.3K