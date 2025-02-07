Fimiguerrero And TeeboFG Team Up For New Single "It's Cool"

Fimiguerrero and TeeboFG are two newer acts in the UK's underground hip-hop scene. They're heavily ingratiated in the "rage" sound, similar to those in the US-based Opium camp and others like Lancey Foux, another British rapper who's been in the game for much longer than these two have. Fimiguerrero also has plenty of success on TikTok, with his song "Vogue" going semi-viral on the app last year. "It's Cool" is Fimiguerrero's latest single, and a collaboration with the aforementioned TeeboFG. The two bring a ton of energy to the track, produced by F1LTHY. F1LTHY is a longtime collaborator of Playboi Carti , an architect of this latest development in hip-hop.

"It's Cool" is a short track, clocking in at under two and a half minutes, like many of the songs that attempt to capture this sound. Fimiguerrero and TeeboFG trade plenty of bars about women. The two of them repeat the hook "it's cool, I like bad b**ches too," several times over. The F1LTHY-produced beat sounds like something that would not be too far out of place on Whole Lotta Red, an album he has several production credits on. Like Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, and others who are emulating the sound of Opium signees, these two are not going to blow your mind lyrically. That is not what fans come to their music for. But, it's a spirited track with a ton of energy, and one that sounds like it will be played at raves around the UK for much of the year. Check out "It's Cool" below.