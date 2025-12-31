Eagle Eye - Song by Lancey Foux

Lancey Foux is an artist who fans in the UK absolutely adore. However, with the rise of EsDeeKid, Fimiguerrero, and Fakemink, some believe Lancey has fallen off. Fans on X have called him lazy and a bag-fumbler. With EsDeeKid getting $30 million, there is this sense that Lancey Foux missed the boat, despite being an originator. Well, on Wednesday, the artist addressed all of those claims and then some on the song "Eagle Eye." This new track takes aim at EsDeeKid's new deal and the label issues that have left him on the outside looking in. All of this is then followed up by a speech from Michael Jackson, who fights for the rights of black artists. It's a powerful statement, and one that UK rap labels need to listen to.