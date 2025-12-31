Eagle Eye - Song by Lancey Foux

Lancey Foux appears to be frustrated with his label situation, and this has led to a new song that references artists like EsDeeKid.

Lancey Foux is an artist who fans in the UK absolutely adore. However, with the rise of EsDeeKid, Fimiguerrero, and Fakemink, some believe Lancey has fallen off. Fans on X have called him lazy and a bag-fumbler. With EsDeeKid getting $30 million, there is this sense that Lancey Foux missed the boat, despite being an originator. Well, on Wednesday, the artist addressed all of those claims and then some on the song "Eagle Eye." This new track takes aim at EsDeeKid's new deal and the label issues that have left him on the outside looking in. All of this is then followed up by a speech from Michael Jackson, who fights for the rights of black artists. It's a powerful statement, and one that UK rap labels need to listen to.

Release Date: December 31, 2025

Genre: UK Rap

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Eagle Eye

My fault, I let 'em listen to the lies, now they following the fables, huh
They're following them pages that be lying and saying that I'm lazy, huh
I'm going through it for the culture, man, I'm going through it with the label
I'm going through it with the vultures tryna take all the monеy off the table

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
