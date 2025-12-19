4 Raws (Remix) - Song By EsDeeKid Featuring Timothee Chalamet

Well, for those hoping Timothee Chalamet was also a full-time rapper, we are sorry to break your hearts. The Internet has seriously wondered if the Hollywood star is actually viral UK MC EsDeeKid. The latter has kept his identity hidden, and pretty well we may add, with hoodies and bandanas. But folks were of the belief that they shared similar facial features and an overall build. Last week during an interview on a British radio show, Chalamet didn't give the hosts nor those listening any concrete answers. However, he did leave off with a message that in hindsight was a sign of this collab coming to fruition. "I've got two words on that. Two words: All will be revealed in due time. That was a little more than two words." Just moments ago, Timmy Tim hopped on a remix of EsDeeKid's "4 Raw," which is out now on both of their social media accounts. It's a whole lot of fun with some sure-to-be memed one-liners from "Marty Supreme."
Release Date: December 19, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "4 Raws (Remix)"
Head to the ceiling, head to the— uh
Since 2017, I'm livin' the dream
Gettin' the cream, I'm livin' on theme
Doin' 'em things, It's Marty Supreme
It's Marty Supreme, It's Marty Su— uh