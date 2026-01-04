Kendrick Lamar Wears Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit At Barbershop

Kendrick Lamar made a surprise appearance at a Torrance barbershop recently. The Compton rapper pulled up to visit KevDaBarber in low-key fashion. He wore the 2017 Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit on his feet.

The unique sneaker choice caught the attention of sneaker enthusiasts immediately. The Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit represents a unique chapter in Nike's history. The slip-on design with adjustable straps creates an unconventional silhouette completely.

Originally released in 2017, the model never achieved mainstream popularity like other Nikes. However, the minimalist design appeals to those seeking something different from typical sneakers.

Kendrick has been moving quietly since wrapping his "Grand National" tour with SZA. He recently performed at Top Dawg Entertainment's Christmas event with former label mates. The rapper also attended a USC basketball game and went hiking in Australia.

This barbershop visit continues his pattern of casual, low-key public appearances lately. The black and white colorway Kendrick wore offers versatile styling options effortlessly. The Sock Racer's lightweight construction makes it perfect for everyday casual wear.

The Flyknit upper provides breathability and flexibility throughout the entire shoe. The double velcro straps allow for customized fit and lockdown security. Kendrick's sneaker choices always generate conversation among fans and collectors alike.

The Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit showcases his appreciation for unique designs. This appearance proves that even hip-hop's biggest stars appreciate classic Nike innovation.

Kendrick Lamar Shoes

The Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit features a sleek black Flyknit upper throughout. White reflective hits appear on the large Nike swoosh across the midfoot.

The slip-on construction removes any traditional laces for easy on and off access. Two adjustable black velcro straps wrap across the midfoot for secure lockdown.

A knitted sock-like collar hugs the ankle comfortably without restriction or pressure. The minimalist black midsole keeps the design clean and understated perfectly.

A black rubber outsole provides traction with subtle Nike branding throughout. The overall aesthetic delivers a futuristic take on the classic Sock Racer silhouette.